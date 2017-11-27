Issa Rae Is Showing Some Serious Self-Love In New CoverGirl Commercial

Issa Rae’s commercial for CoverGirl just dropped and it’s full of hot and sexy self-love.
In the ad, released Monday, the actress/writer is seen smooth-talking some lucky person not shown on screen.
“I could just eat ... you ... up ... and I’m hungry,” she says playfully. “No, you stop flirting with me ... you started it. I’m gonna finish it.”
At the end, we learn that Rae’s actually talking to herself, which her character on “Insecure” routinely does. She posted the clip on Instagram promoting a Cyber Monday sale for the brand’s new Melting Pout Metallics, which she’s wearing in the ad.
In September, Rae announced that she was now among the easy, breezy, beautiful faces to rep the makeup line. She expressed her excitement about breaking into the beauty industry on Instagram.
“I remember being an awkward black girl in high school, reading the pages of my favorite magazines, casually flipping through @COVERGIRL ads, singing their slogan in my head,” Rae wrote at the time. “Never EVER in my life did I imagine I’d be one. I am SO honored and SO excited for what’s to come.”
Here’s to the celebration of more fabulously awkward black girls!