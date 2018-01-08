ISTHERE A CURE FOR THE WINTER "GOLF" BLUES

As I write this blog, I am looking out my window at clear blue skies and a day time high expected to be in the low 70’s. My brother in law, however, is not as fortunate as his day is grey and frigid with the thermometer hoping to reach above freezing.

Watching the Golf Channel this past weekend and seeing the pristine water break against the shores of Kapalua Plantation course make all golfers dream of being there and teeing off with the blue Pacific in the back ground. But for many of us who are buried deep into winter with no signs of spring, this time of year can be most frustrating and depressing.

So is there a cure for the winter “golf blue?” Surely, getting your doctor to write a prescription for you to hop on a plane to a warm climate is the easiest solution. And in 24 hours you could be breaking out your irons and chipping for a birdie. However, little things like work, family commitments, and the cost of getting there get in the way. (Next year insist on cash instead of a sweater for Christmas)

Another recommendation is to get a putting mat and chipping basket. Both are inexpensive and do not take up a lot of room. Also, if you really want to get into the mood, turn up the heat and dress in your favorite golf attire. You just make look a little silly to the Amazon guy as your accept a delivery.

You can also binge watch the Golf Channel. But it is a long way until each Thursday when the latest PGA event begins play. Or hang out at a Golf Galaxy or other golf superstore where you will find other similar golf enthusiasts walking around like the night of the living dead desperate to talk golf with anyone.

For those who can afford it, there are many golf simulators on the market. Programmed to allow simulated play at Pebble Beach or any of dozens of other renowned golf courses, a golf simulator will calculate the distance of your drive, and yardage from the cup. It is probably the next best thing to being on the course. But despite setting you back thousands of dollars, it is still no substitute for that adrenalin rush you get when you make the turn after the ninth hole and mentally set your goals for the back nine.

Finally, you can tune up for the new season by getting your clubs re-gripped, buying new balls and gloves, checking out the latest in putters, and shopping for that pair of shoes you desperately need but can’t separate yourself from your current pair that has brought you such good luck on the greens. But now what do you do tomorrow?