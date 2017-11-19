IT consultant, Ed Bensinger, speaks at Business Expert Forum at Harvard Faculty Club

IT consulting company owner, Ed Bensinger, was a featured speaker at Business Expert Forum at Harvard Faculty Club, an annual conference of thought leaders from around the globe including CEOs, dignitaries, professionals, and leaders in the technical and medical fields. Ed Bensinger has dedicated himself and his employees to helping business owners keep their focus on the bottom line rather than their IT issues.

His company specializes in working with firms that have between 10 and 250 workstations, often in multiple locations or with remote users. Bensinger Consulting has 14 years’ of experience specializing in the secure, seamless integration of email, file sharing, access to accounting packages, phone systems, and line-of- business applications. No longer do clients need to worry about having different versions of company files in several locations. Executives can now access accounting and reporting data from anywhere. Employees in satellite locations or working from home can send and receive calls as though they are in the corporate office. Bensinger Consulting employees answer their phones live in order to provide clients with the support they need, when they need it.

“If you are a small to midsize business, and you want to turn technology into a power tool that can move your business forward instead of a problem that costs you time and money, then we can help,” said owner Ed Bensinger. “Our clients rely on their computers, network, and internet for daily operations. Most have a specialized line of business application or ERP that they use to run their business and rely heavily on that software being operational. They represent a broad cross-section of industries and are located primarily in Phoenix and Las Vegas, but we have clients from the Atlantic to the Pacific.”

Bensinger Consulting provides reliability and security for a client's computer network and ensures that data is always backed up. Inventories are easily tracked while employees do the jobs they do best rather than waste time on computer problems. “Paying to prevent problems is more efficient than paying to fix them,” Ed Bensinger said.

Bensinger Consulting is a Microsoft Partner that has been providing cloud solutions to clients since 2008. In 2009, they became the first Microsoft partner in Arizona to achieve a special Microsoft certification in Virtualization, putting Bensinger Consulting on the cutting edge of cloud technology.

Bensinger Consulting's cloud computer service provides clients with:

● Security – Cloud platforms are far more robust and secure than an average business network.

● Disaster Recovery – Previously only large businesses could afford the necessary infrastructure and off-site backups for true disaster recovery and business continuity. Cloud solutions now give small- and medium-size businesses those benefits at an affordable price.

● Flexibility – Clients may scale services up or down as needed.

● Stable IT Expenses – Cloud packages include all the hardware, Microsoft software, and labor for anything hosted in the cloud.

● No Capital Investment – With no capital investment required, clients can focus their capital on growing their businesses.

● Work From Anywhere – Staff can easily work in the office, at home, or on the road.

Testimonials

Clients recommending Bensinger Consulting include:

● Marc Pierce, principal, Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate, Phoenix, AZ

“Business Evault gives me the freedom to work outside the office on my mobile devices while collaborating with office staff. Our files stay synchronized no matter where I am.”

● Vijay Patibandla, VP of AZ Operations, RBW Companies

“We are able to seamlessly integrate multiple office locations with Bensinger Consulting. Bensinger Consulting has been hosting our servers in the cloud since 2011. Having our servershosted in the cloud gives us secure, remote access from any location. Bensinger Consulting always gives us prompt support whenever we need them.”

● Cathy Goodwin, Goodwin Accounting “ I have had zero downtime in the two years that Bensinger Consulting has been hosting my server in the cloud. I am not an IT person and have no desire to maintain my own backups, install updates, etc. I need those potential problems to be someone else’s problem. Since Bensinger Consulting began hosting my server two years ago, my IT headaches are gone.”

For more information and a free network assessment, call (602) 362-0202. Information may also be found at the following:

Website: bensingerconsulting.com

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/edbensinger/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ed.bensinger