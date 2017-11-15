It Is OK to Be Uncomfortable!

Do NOT let your job title define who you are or what place you hold within the company! People never reach the TOP alone. It is easier to accomplish great tasks with the help of others!!! Focus on your strengths and talents, but get comfortable being uncomfortable. True magic happens outside your comfort zone. Leadership is Earned, Not Given! Strong leadership skills are inside each and every one of us. The world is an ever-evolving organism, you must be a part of it and learn to adapt! There are going to be things in life that you are not great at . . . that’s why it is important to surround yourself with others that are!!! Adversity opens the door for growth . . . embrace it!