John Boyega Has Bad News For All The Finn And Poe Shippers

Last month, “Star Wars” actor Oscar Isaac gave Finn and Poe shippers a new hope.

After signing a fan’s poster that read “FINNPOE IS ENDGAME,” Isaac incited a million more fan theories by adding the words “fully endorsed” below his signature. The stamp of approval was all the shipping community needed ― they’d been rooting for the two franchise characters, Isaac’s Poe Dameron and John Boyega’s Finn, to get together since “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” debuted in 2015.

So, could a Finn and Poe relationship actually be the endgame? Will they get together in future films? According to Finn himself, the answer is probably... no.

During an interview with Boyega about his role in the upcoming “Pacific Rim Uprising,” HuffPost asked about the possible “Star Wars” ship that fans so badly want to see: a queer love story between a former stormtrooper and a revered resistance pilot.

“I don’t know if that’s going to happen,” Boyega told HuffPost. “I think we already established a love between Finn and Rey, and now a sneaky kiss from Rose. I mean, just so many. They need to all leave me alone, man. I’m trying to just be handsome and sexy on my own, and they’re interrupting.”

Jokes aside, the actor continued:

“There’s too many options, man. But I don’t know. I really, really don’t know. I don’t know what’s going on with that. I feel like we’ve already established a connect and to not hold firm on that, I don’t know how that would work. But that’s up to [film director J.J. Abrams].”

Boyega previously told Mashable that fans would know “exactly which way” Poe and Finn’s possible romance was headed after “Last Jedi.” In other words, he seems to believe Finn’s kiss with Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) was a kiss of death for #FinnPoe shippers.

But maybe that kiss wasn’t the be-all and end-all of fanfic dreams.

Last year, io9 uncovered a detail in Star Wars the Last Jedi the Visual Dictionary that further fuels the #FinnPoe flames, pointing out that Poe wears a ring from his mother and that he’s “waiting to share it someday with the right partner.”

Yes, “partner.”

Poe was also apparently the one who patched up the damage to Finn’s jacket after the lightsaber fight with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

If that’s not love, just blast me out into space with Admiral Ackbar.

It’s also interesting that Boyega mentioned Rey as a possible love interest, since both he and Rey actress Daisy Ridley previously described their characters’ relationship as more brother-sister.

Perhaps we’ll just have to wait until “Star Wars IX” arrives and, hopefully, answers our questions. As Boyega would later tell HuffPost, he wants to know what the heck is going on with Finn’s story, too. Why did he defect from the First Order anyway? Could he help others do the same?

In the meantime, the actor talked about “Uprising,” in which he both produces the film and plays the role of Jake Pentecost, the son of Idris Elba’s gone-but-not-forgotten character Stacker Pentecost ― aka the guy who canceled the apocalypse in 2013′s original “Pacific Rim.” With Stacker gone, it seems up to Jake to save the world from giant monsters this time around.

What’s it like being Idris Elba’s son?

I mean, lord knows if I experienced that, I’d have loads of stories for you. But it was nice to get a congratulations message [from him] before filming. So yeah, he’s a cool dude, man.

In the trailer, it looked like you say a line about the apocalypse in a speech you give, but that line wasn’t in the movie. Why not?

In the real world, you wouldn’t say the exact same thing your dad said when you weren’t even there, so that’s not even something that Jake thinks about. He’s just giving the kids a speech about their circumstances. It’s a different time now. Dad made the epic speech saying he was going to cancel the apocalypse, and he did it! [Laughs] So now I’ve got to make another speech, just to clarify.

In the movie, you fight inside giant robots called Jaegers. What weapons would be on your own John Boy-jaeger?

A grill. And an inside kitchen with movie and cinema facilities and just a big massive AK-47 … I think I’ll just go classic with it.

I love “Adventure Time,” and I saw you tweet about this, but in “Star Wars” you’re Finn. In this movie, you’re Jake. Was that an intentional “Adventure Time” reference?

No, it was a coincidence. I didn’t plan for Finn to be called Finn in “Star Wars” and Jake to be called Jake in “Pacific Rim.” It was a coincidence actually. And yeah, I love “Adventure Time.” Why wouldn’t they have a special? They should do a special. I’ll do it. I’ll play a cat.

Speaking of other roles, in your recent Reddit AMA someone threw out the idea of you playing Blade, and you seemed into it. Is that something you’re thinking about or would want to do?

You guys can’t write off our guy Snipes, man. Snipes needs to come back for at least one movie, man. C’mon, dude. Yeah, I mean, I’m a Wesley Snipes advocate, so I think we should keep it that way. I don’t think he’s done yet.

Like your dad Idris Elba, I’ve seen your name thrown out for James Bond. What do you think about that possibility?

I’ve heard about it in interviews, but that’s about it. That’s an interesting one. Yeah, that’s an interesting one. I think Daniel Craig is still holding the flag. Let’s let him do what he needs to do.

Have you already had ideas for “Pacific Rim 3”?

Oh yeah, yeah, definitely. I mean ideas are going all over the place and right now I’m basically jotting down things. I’d like to see the way the story would go, [it] would be cool, and maybe if we could build up a certain specific trend in making each film have a tone. I think that would be creatively exciting. The first movie was obviously Guillermo del Toro’s specific tone, and this one was kind of like a live action anime. And to see the possibilities of where a third one would go would be very interesting.

In a New York Times interview, Harrison Ford said you’re not really replacing Han Solo because you have “bigger” and “better” ideas. What are these big ideas? Where do you want to see Finn go?

To be honest with you, I would love to get much more of a layered Finn and insight to his backstory and why he wanted to defect. For me, it’s so strange in the “Star Wars” universe to have a stormtrooper breakout of years and years of conditioning. Perhaps he could transfer that same kind of energy and power to other stormtroopers. You don’t know. But I think there’s an opportunity to do something unique with all the characters, including Rey and Poe, and we’ll see how that goes.