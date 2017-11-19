It's 2017: What's Taking So Long?

Many of us are suffering under the mass delusion that women in America have achieved equality, however, the truth is, women in the United States aren’t doing nearly as well as many people like to think. And while there are women who don't have the advantage to look at gender injustices from a distance, they have no choice but to live it every single day.

Yes, women today are doing far better than our “foremothers,” however the so-called “benchmarks” for women in history that are most often cited– such as giving women the right to vote, allowing women to own property and work outside of their homes– is not enough to make the reality of women’s lives any easier, or equal to their male counterparts, to say the least.

The truth of the matter is that these benchmarks, such as those stated above, don’t prevent women from being continuously discriminated against, oppressed, raped, assaulted, slut-shamed, and looked at as “less than” in comparison to a man.

The problem lies in how long it is taking society to deem women as equals to their male counterparts. Let’s face it, it’s 2017 and women STILL make less in comparison to men– men, who not to mention, have the same degree’s and same jobs as us.

For years, women were the legal wards of either their father or eventually husband, and had no rights of their own; in fact, women could not inherit property, because they themselves were in fact treated as property. The true tragedy lies in the deeply rooted patriarchy that many women are unknowingly captive to.

In 1839, women were allowed to take custody of their children after a divorce or separation– but it wasn’t until the Matrimonial Causes Act of 1907 that women were granted financial assistance to care for their children after a divorce...

...That’s almost 70 years later.

If a woman was seen as a dependent to her husband, and couldn’t own and control property, become properly educated, or work outside of the home, how was she supposed to support herself along with her children? It seems as if for a women, being a wife and a mother became almost obligatory.

Why is the process of granting women rights such a gradual, incremental process?

To dive into a little bit of history, the first signs of patriarchy date back to about 15,200 BC, to between 4500 and 2000 BC, otherwise known as the Neolithic Era. The Neolithic people relied on a system where men were the “hunters” of a tribe, and women the “gatherers.”

The term “patriarchy” stems from the Greek word patriarkhēs, meaning “father of a race.” The term was originally used to refer to one-party rule by the male head of a family. However, in modern times, patriarchy is primarily seen as “the totality of male domination and its pervasiveness in woman’s lives,” as stated by Canadian sociologist Dorthy E. Smith in 1983.

While culture continues to evolve, when did the idea of a patriarchy grow increasingly misogynistic?

Now, we have to understand that some don’t see the patriarchy as misogynistic.Part of this unwillingness to see misogyny in relation to the patriarchy could possibly be a form of self-protection or self-defense, because as much as we don’t want to admit it sometimes, the truth can be a scary thing to face. Or maybe some American women refuse to view themselves as oppressed, because we know there are some women in the U.S. who may have it easier than women in other countries.

This isn't to say that international misogyny isn't a problem– because it is. And while many women in America may have it easier than women in other parts of the world, we can still fight for the rights of women in America while fighting for women internationally, as well– in fact, our successes could possibly help and inspire women abroad.

Many of us act as if the discrimination against women is something that can be dealt with by spanking it in the behind and putting it in a timeout. It’s almost as if the misogyny, that is deeply rooted in our culture, is looked at as simply a rowdy child, rather than systematic injustice and oppression for women, who are– SPOILER ALERT– humans too!

For every $1 a man makes, women are still making 80 cents… in 2017. Let that sink in. And according to The American Association of University Women (AAUW), “If change continues at the slower rate seen since 2001, women will not reach pay equity with men until 2119.”

We are working the same jobs as men, getting the same degrees as men, and yet, we are still making less. Aren’t we all human?