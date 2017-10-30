It’s Halloween Year-Round in This Celebrity Couple’s Home

Lydia Hearst and Chris Hardwick dare to scare in their real life house of horrors.
It’s early October, and Lydia Hearst has just put the finishing touches on the “Halloween tree” in her foyer. The delicate actress, model, and media heiress crouches in cobalt heels to switch on two animatronic hellhounds guarding her cobweb-covered evergreen, and they howl to life. In a sense, it’s Halloween year-round in the Los Angeles home she shares with her husband, the TV host and comedian Chris Hardwick. While both stars collect entertainment props and curiosities, Hearst’s taste slithers toward the macabre. Click here for the the full home tour.
