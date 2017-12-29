It's Never Appropriate to Ask a Woman to Smile

Why is asking a girl to smile offensive to her? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

It’s important to distinguish between an impulse to comfort someone and an impulse to ask someone to interact with you in a way that feels more comfortable to you.

Pleasantness of demeanor is part of feminine performance. When men don’t encounter pleasantness from women, it can throw them off: “Does she not like me? Is she judging me? Have I offended her?” And if the thrown-off person can’t explain the non-solicitous behavior, he often arrives at, “What a b****!”

People often say, “If you wouldn’t ask a man to smile, don’t ask a woman to smile.” It’s not a bad rule of thumb, but it ignores that women and men wear different social masks. A better analogy to the discomfort that some men feel when they encounter stoic women would be the discomfort that some women feel when they encounter emotional men. So the counterpart to asking women to smile is telling men to not be wimps, to not cry, to not be fearful… in short, asking them to perform masculinity credibly.

Asking someone to don a mask for your own comfort is rude and dehumanizing. They are a person, and they can move through the world in the way that best suits them as long as they don’t harm anyone else. If you see someone of either sex who seems down and you want to comfort them, go ahead and ask if they’re okay and whether there’s anything you can do to help. Do not tell them to put on a happy or brave face. Be aware of whether your priority is their comfort… or yours.