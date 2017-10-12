It’s Not Simply A War On Opiates - It’s A Campaign For Quality Medicine

Follow me on Twitter: @mk1157

While the media is consumed by the efforts of our country, and the VA, to decrease opiate usage, the real concern of furnishing better healthcare can easily be overlooked. Opiate related deaths have soared in recent years, and the tremendous rate at which they are prescribed in this country has rightfully raised an outcry.

But in reacting to the opiate crises, are we missing the point?

Secretary of the VA, Dr. David Shulkin, has done an outstanding job of implementing a visionary series of measures designed to offer alternatives to opiates to the VA’s veteran patients, including a new emphasis on alternative medicine, such as acupuncture, and cognitive behavioral therapy. Through these farsighted means, the use of opiates in VA pain clinics has begun to steadily decrease. Through his empowerment of the national pain committee, strong support for VA facilities nationwide has allowed this approach to spread nationally.

That this approach can work is readily evident; proof of the success is evident in reviewing the measures implemented years ago at the Bronx VA, where Chief of Rehabilitation Medicine, Dr. Heidi Klingbeil, with the support of the facility’s Director, Dr. Erik Langhoff, immediately appreciated the perils of an opiate driven practice when she assumed leadership six years ago. Like most pain clinics there was a large population of patients with complaints of pain, all of which were being maintained on pain medications. Most of these patients were relatively nonfunctional, few were working, and most were requiring increasing doses to achieve any relief—a phenomenon called “tolerance”, common to opiates.

The strategy Dr. Klingbeil used was to first treat any patients that might benefit from further diagnostic testing, surgery, or other procedures—often eliminating their underlying condition. Of the remainder, those that had relatively simple conditions, like back pain due to common back strains, the use of opiates became temporary, and only used to allow patients to participate in a very comprehensive physical conditioning program. The Bronx VA geared up to provide an intensive Back School that now runs every day, morning and afternoon, to accommodate any schedule. At the same time, acupuncture was offered to all patients, immediately upon entering the clinic, and as frequently as needed.

A variety of other measures, such as yoga and biofeedback, chiropractic care, and meditation have all been used as well. The bottom line is that the number of patients prescribed opiates at the Bronx VA averages half of the number prescribed opiates even 4 years ago, and the quantities prescribed to those patients has dropped even more dramatically. While an improvement in opiate use statistics is both necessary and laudable, the emphasis really belongs on simply furnishing better healthcare. The VA has led the charge nationally in doing this, with a strong leader, Dr. Shulkin, at the helm, and clinic’s like Dr. Klingbeil’s pain clinic.

It is undoubtedly more work to offer acupuncture—which may require six sessions for improvement, than it is to prescribe opiates, and then only need to see a patient just every few months. Really diagnosing a condition, and treating is also far more involved than prescribing opiates. But each individual really deserves a thorough look at their own condition. For example, for patients with cancer, obviously continuing opiates if it makes life livable, is appropriate. Similarly, very elderly patients on very minimal occasional doses of opiate pain relievers for conditions for which there is no “cure” are appropriate to continue these medications.

For those patients for which there is no unusual diagnosis, such as standard mild spinal arthritis, a condition that physicians recognize to be widespread, and “appropriate for age”, tapering their opiates is a warranted, if often difficult proposition. Many of the pain patients in the United States have been on their pain medications for years, and are understandably frightened of discontinuing them. Patients such as these will require very slow tapers—which may stretch over many months, or even a year.

Working with patients to help lead their own tapers has worked very well at the Bronx VA, where “patient-led weaning” is a common practice. With our current visionary leadership in Dr. Shulkin, the VA has the opportunity to do it right. With a dedicated staff in place, and examples such as Dr. Klingbeil, and the Bronx VA pain clinic, it is time to rethink the simple mantras of simply doling out pain meds.