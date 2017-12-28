It’s Not Too Late to Rewrite Your Life

The end of this year is here and the new year will be beginning soon. This time of year, many people will reflect upon their lives, what they accomplished, what was left undone. There will be those who will list all kinds of New Year resolutions, most of which will be broken within a few months. Coming to the end of a calendar year forces people to take stock of their lives, maybe even their mortality. The question can be raised “Am I happy with where I am in life? “

Our lives are informed by our stories. What were the lessons or experiences that shaped our lives? Some people will say that they have always been good at winning, at getting what they want. Others will remark that they find themselves losing, that they never realize their goals nor their aspirations.

Again, the stories that we generate tell us a lot about how we view our lives. The challenge becomes can you change the interpretation of the story?

Narrative therapy has argued that one can change how they understand their own personal narrative. You don’t have to stay with the script that says that you are a loser. Instead, you can look at the story again and the find the strengths and the resources that helped you to survive.

A minister friend of mine once said to me that how he reads a passage of scripture was different for him in his 20’s as opposed to how he read the same text in his 40’s or even his 60’s. The idea here is that our lives are not static but rather there is constant movement and change.

Sometimes, the change that occurs is gradual, and then again, in other instances, it is abrupt. I know two people, one a good friend and colleague and the other a family member, who are facing medical disability. Both persons will no longer be working and thus there will need to be a reassessment of how meaning will be generated in life, other than through work.

How then do we embark upon the work of reinterpreting our personal life stories? First, I would argue that this process cannot be done alone. This type of work needs the input and feedback from others, whether that we a friend, a family member, a pastor or a therapist. We need others to give us their thoughts, their reflections, assessment and their memory of what our lives have meant to them.

Several years ago, I was mobilized with a Marine unit that was on its annual training exercise. I was their assigned Chaplain and we deployed out into the field. We pitched tents and had mesh camouflage material draped over our Humvee vehicles. I remember that the weather was rainy and damp the whole time for this exercise which lasted over fourteen days. I learned how to sleep well in a sleeping bag being buffeted against cold temperatures and to appreciate Meals Ready To Eat (MRES) as if they were gourmet food.

On Sunday, after church service, I noticed a young Marine who was sitting on a cot by the medical tent. He was staring aimlessly at the ground. I went up to him, crouched down, and sat next to him. He talked and it was apparent to me that he was severely depressed and was thinking actively about how we could end his life. He wasn’t safe to remain with his unit. I went to the Commanding Officer and explained the situation, got a vehicle to get the Marine transported to the local military hospital. I stood next to Primary Care physician at the Emergency Room Nurse’s station, my fatigue uniform covered in dirt, while we respectively wrote up the admission paperwork. This was before the advent of digital computer medical records. We got the Marine admitted to an inpatient psychiatry unit. I went upstairs to pay a courtesy call to the Command Chaplain. He graciously allowed me to use the shower in his private bathroom. What a gift after being out in field for over a week without a chance to clean up!

This experience helped change how I viewed myself. I could see that I functioned well not only as a Chaplain but also as a Mental Health clinician. Both skill sets would prove to be crucial in how I would be able to help others.

The new year is ahead of us. What will be in store for you? What will be in store for me? The good news is that we don’t have to be a prisoner to how we have understood ourselves. You can change how your view yourself and your life. The challenge is to be open and take the risk and allow others to help you in the change process.

May our narrative life stories always give us great meaning and insight.