It's Not Yours To Fix

Recently I found myself in a situation I was completely powerless to change. Yet true to my stubborn nature, I tried. And I tried. And I tried. I fought as if banging my head against a concrete wall. Ironically, I wasn't "fixing" anything or anyone; I was only incurring my own suffering.

I'm not talking about partaking in healthy change, like joining a peaceful rally decrying the injustice of discrimination. Nor am I referring to "the power of one," or personally contributing to goodness with the smallest of gestures, like helping a disabled person navigate a grocery cart.

This is the crappy stuff I'm talking about:

Why can't I make everyone like me? I mean, I'm so nice, and I didn't do anything wrong!

How can I get him to see the way I do? I am right about this! After all, the Bible says so!

Why can't they see their stupidity? It's like they have blinders on! I, on the other hand, see everything clearly!

How can I make everyone feel better? I know there's a way! Apparently, no one can see my rescue powers.

I WILL make her "see the light." She will be much better off if she takes my advice.

He will see eventually the error of his ways! And then he will wish he had listened to me! Ha!

To admit to such a mindset is to reveal the illusions to which I subscribe that often guide my relentless and manipulative behavior. In addition, my futile efforts assume I am everybody's answer, everybody's savior.

Such wisdom, such authority, such power, such status! All coming from a 5'3" woman who is limited to a single pull-up in her CrossFit class. Wouldn't that be nice...

I think we live in a world that focuses more on asserting answers with personal and corporate agendas than inviting pertinent questions for all to ponder; on being powerful instead of empowering; on "fixing" instead of discerning if there is actually a problem and whose responsibility it is to remedy.

I would not be pondering this topic if I were not guilty of it myself, for we only recognize in others what we have been ourselves.

My greatest learning around this life lesson has occurred multiple times in precise moments vivid in my memory. Sometimes when I don't get something the first time, I need another reminder. Repetitive bonks on the head. Fun.

The first came in my role as a pastoral care associate at Johns Hopkins Hospital in the late 1990's. After months of visiting a patient waiting for a heart transplant, I arrived one day to find his bed empty.

I remember the moment clearly: "He died," the nurse said flatly, as she brought a new set of linens into the room. I stood in shock as if I had been punched in the chest, barely able to breathe.

It was at that moment I realized that I thought my prayers were going to save him, that my daily visits would be what rescued him, that his life was up to me. Nope - he was not mine to fix, his life was not mine to determine. He was mine to accompany during his journey of suffering, day by day, moment by moment.

Another lesson that others are not mine to "fix" came through the telling words of a therapist whom I was seeing while my kids were having a hard time. I was concerned about their troubling emotions. "Give them permission to feel what they feel," she said.

Wow, that's a zinger. You mean I cannot take their pain away? I can't just tell them they don't need to feel that way? That everything will be okay? You mean I can't save them? Nope - sadness and anger are appropriate sometimes.

A final pivotal reminder came from reading my son's answer to an application question about what made him most frustrated: "When I feel unheard," he had written in four words, clear as day. Open your ears, Gretchen, not your mouth. Nope - my answers don't apply to what I have never thought, felt or spoken myself.

The reality that we cannot be everything to everyone, that we don't know all the answers, that life is beyond our control is tough to swallow. I think that is the very reason we avoid it. Life is much prettier wrapped neatly in boxes with bow ties.