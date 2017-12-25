It’s okay to not know why you’re depressed. People go through depressive episodes in life and sometimes we know why we’re sad and sometimes we don’t. There is a distinction between sadness and depression; Depression is a mental illness and in some cases it’s chronic. Major depressive episodes reoccur when someone has been diagnosed with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Dysthymia. People display depression in different ways, some people are lethargic and isolate from their friends and family, while others overwork themselves to the point of exhaustion. In some ways, overworking can feel better than being depressed, but it’s actually a distraction from your feelings and depression ends up coming back worse than it started with.

Sometimes we don’t know what causes us to feel depressed. This can be frustrating, especially when there is a want to get better and feel relief from these feelings. When you know the source of your mental health issues, you can better address them in therapy and change your behaviors so that you get better. But if you’re uncertain about why you’re feeling what you’re feeling, it’ll be difficult to heal. It is possible to cope with depression if you don’t know where it came from. It’s important to see a therapist or other mental health professional including a psychiatrist if necessary.

Sometimes medication can help with depressive symptoms and other times depression can be managed with therapy and lifestyle changes including diet and developing a support system. When you don’t have the foundation of a support system you are more likely to become depressed. That’s why if you don’t understand why you’re depressed a mental health professional is the perfect person to help you understand that. Psychologists are trained to recognize and treat depression. They can help you to develop skills to manage your negative thinking patterns and get through a depressive episode.

There are things in our lives that are bound to make us feel depressed. A loved one dies, a breakup happens, a pet passes away or you lose a friend; these are events that could easily put you into a depressive episode. Grief and depression are intertwined and it’s okay to let yourself feel that sadness and/or depression. No matter what the reason you’re depression manifests, it’s okay to let yourself feel these feelings. But remember that depression needs to be treated like any other medical condition. You don’t want to suffer needlessly when there are treatment options available to you.

Are you feeling depressed right now? Don’t wait to get help! Find a therapist that can help you get to the root of your depression and assist you with getting a treatment plan and on the road to recovery. You don’t have to manage depression alone. Depression is (in itself) isolating, which is why it’s imperative that you reach out to mental health professionals to help navigate you through these dark feelings. Remember if you’re thinking about hurting yourself please contact the National Suicide Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. You are absolutely not alone, people out there care and want to help you get better and live your best life.