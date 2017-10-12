It’s Time for Washington to Hear from College and University Trustees on DACA

In the days since President Trump announced that he would rescind Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), I’ve been speaking with college and university board members around the country about DACA and the administration’s decision. In these conversations, I’ve learned that there is tremendous support for America’s Dreamers and real concern about the devastating impact that the administration’s decision could have not only on these individuals, but the public good as well.

As president of the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB), an organization that serves and represents higher education boards, and as a trustee at Spelman College, I understand the important role trustees play as fiduciaries of our nation’s colleges and universities. Trustees oversee institutional policies and practices and are ultimately responsible for ensuring safe and vibrant learning environments where every member of the campus community—especially students—can thrive and achieve educational success.

Because of this—and because, under DACA, thousands of young people have enrolled in our nation’s colleges and universities—many boards are deeply concerned about the impact that rescinding DACA has on their institutions and communities.

The roughly 800,000 individuals who have registered under DACA have already passed background checks and are working and serving the communities in which they live. By definition, those eligible for DACA do not present a threat to national security or public safety—they are “incredible kids,” as the president has already said himself. These are hardworking, bright, young people.

Dreamers make substantial contributions to our nation, the only country they have ever considered home. They are students at our nation’s colleges and universities, enriching our diverse campus communities and contributing to the research and service missions of our institutions, despite being ineligible for Pell Grants and federal student loans. They pay taxes and contribute to our economy as employees and consumers, but do not receive federal welfare benefits or healthcare tax subsidies. They serve in the nation’s military, protecting U.S. citizens and advancing American ideals throughout the world, yet their own legal protections remain in jeopardy. The social, civic, and financial contributions of DACA recipients are significant, and their loss would be acutely felt—reducing the nation’s economic growth by $280 billion in the next decade, according to a study by the Cato Institute.

Like many trustees, I believe that enabling young people who have registered under DACA to continue offering their skills, knowledge, and investment to our communities is essential to the future of our nation. They agreed to come out of the shadows—risking arrest and deportation—to comply with the law and hopefully earn a path to citizenship. Rescinding DACA harms our communities and our nation, not simply the young people registered under this policy.

The week of October 16-20 is Protect Dreamers Higher Education Theme Week. In the coming days, institutional leaders, faculty, staff, students, and a coalition of higher education associations will call on policymakers to pass a permanent solution protecting Dreamers. I encourage trustees to visit the Protect Dreamers Higher Education Coalition website for helpful advocacy resources, and to become powerful participants in this collective effort.