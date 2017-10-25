It's Time For Women To Be Heard - My Response To An Article On Consent Published In Scotland's National Newspaper.

It’s been a difficult month for women everywhere. The revelations of widespread harassment and abuse in the upper echelons of society have forced painful memories to the surface for women across the globe. We’ve all experienced the harassment and abuse. We’ve all suffered silently. We all feel the weight of that. Women have been dealing with this since time immemorial.

It has been amazing to hear female voices driving the narrative. Forced female silence has acted as a barricade between women and change for generations. Hearing women’s voices ringing out in the dark was a beacon, a call to action. It is time for women to speak and to be heard.

I just finished reading a piece that was published in Scotland’s national newspaper, The Scotsman. ‘Men must consider if they have been abusive in the past’ written by Darren McGarvey. Darren is a man.

Although Scotland is a progressive country at the governmental level, we really do lack dialogue on many issues within our media. So much is swept under the carpet. That’s why, although great to see these issues being spoken about, it was so surprising to see that throughout his piece, Mr. McGarvey illustrates that his knowledge of rape culture and consent are rudimentary.

Consent is an issue that is vitally important. It’s therefore just as important that it is communicated clearly and effectively and with no ambiguity. Women of course welcome allies but true allyship is something that equates to far, far more than words. Being an ally means learning about these issues as well as learning how to communicate them. After all, ‘A little knowledge is a dangerous thing’.

Instead of talking about the fact that men have ‘blind-spots’ when it comes to consent, let’s discuss what is obscuring their view. Mentioning that men sometimes think that catcalling is something a woman will appreciate is just stating the obvious, unless we talk about why males grow into adulthood thinking women want to receive comments on their looks.

Language and points are very confusing throughout the piece. ‘The notion of consent’, ‘much contested terms like rape culture’, consent is not a notion, rape culture is not a much contested term. Ask the billions of women who live with it every day. Rape culture is also not a concept that is perpetuated solely by ‘feminists’. Despite the writer’s claims.

‘For many women, their sexualisation begins at school, when boys pull their bra straps or stick their hands up their blouses or skirts at a time when their bodies are undergoing immense changes.’ — Darren McGarvey

Firstly, it’s all women and secondly, sexualisation begins far before school age for females. Our society actively contributes to how boys see girls and girls see themselves. By the age of two, power dynamics are pretty established.

Moreover, sex should be viewed through the lens of human relationships, which are based on a desire for connection, from a young age — not just as a physical urge one must be educated to wield. — Darren McGarvey

Mr. McGarvey seems to conflate masculinity with ‘urges that one needs to be educated to wield’. Why are males ‘wielding’ their desire, even in an educated fashion? Is male desire a powerful weapon? Let’s not muddle male sexual urges with an inability to control violence and aggression or to adhere to the clear boundaries of consent.

Sex can sometimes be a solely physical urge, free from the complexity of emotion, and that is a wonderful thing. Even in that act, an act free from emotional connection, there is never a reason for consent to be muddled. Sex with a man you met an hour previously, sex with your partner of twelve years, whether ‘fucking’ or ‘making love’ consent is the same, fixed, unchanging and necessary thing.

Getting in touch with a past sexual partner to ascertain if he abused her in any way is not the way women need men to respond. Learn about consent, look at your actions and decide if what you did constitutes coercion or harassment or abuse. It’s a very simple process. No woman needs to be the woman from the past who is required to provide assurances that you are indeed a good guy.

Let’s take a moment to acknowledge that women are pestered, and pawed and coerced on a daily basis so much so that is appears to be part of accepted life. It doesn’t mean it’s OK. Normalising harassment and assault happens all of the time. Your ex told you that your pestering wasn’t a big deal? This does not mean you practised good consent.

The full weight of the responsibility of male actions needs to lie with males. Do you need a woman to tell you if you abused her? Do you need ‘feminists’ to edit your piece on consent to make sure you know what you are talking about? If you answer yes to any of these questions then the simple fact is that you don’t understand consent.

If that’s the case, don’t write about it. Other than to place an ad asking for relevant reading material.

‘Some women will blame themselves when men feel entitled to behave inappropriately towards them, even when they have been raped or abused. “Did I encourage this?” they may ask themselves’. — Darren McGarvey

How could a statement so unbearably obvious and without analysis be included in an op-ed in a national newspaper? The situation is clear. Society tells women that they are to blame. Our legal system tells women they are to blame. What were you wearing? Did you flirt? But you enjoyed rough sex with him on a prior occasion, so why wasn’t it OK this time? You mentioned that you enjoy rape fantasies, so how can you ever be raped?

McGarvey’s piece mentions that ‘most women know males are physically capable of dominating them, should they choose to’ (this line is strange, inappropriate and out of place in the article). What is very important to understand is that misogyny and consent is not solely acted out and contested on a physical battlefield but in the subtext and subculture of our societies. Men don’t rape women simply because they know they can physically overpower them. Men don’t shout at women in the street because they know they could rape us if they wanted to. The real power than men have is a society stacked entirely in their favour.

Allowing men to speak on these subjects without having a clear understanding of the issues involved is just one such example of this.

The article’s title is where the lack of understanding begins. Sure, look into your past and ascertain if you abused anyone. Now go learn about consent. Help to shape a society where young men are taught to respect women, not to objectify them, dehumanise them, see them as a receptacle for their spent pleasure. New title suggestion, ‘Men must worry if they will be abusive in the future’.

Darren McGarvey has produced a piece that is full of semi earnest efforts to muddle through issues he doesn’t fully understand. It’s baffling to me that The Scotsman, a national newspaper, chose to publish a piece on consent by a man who regularly posts jokes that centre around having sex with someone’s mum and has also been known to post disparaging videos on his YouTube channel about women he disagrees with. Has Mr. McGarvey really considered if he has been abusive in his past?

We cannot afford to have pieces in our national newspapers that muddy the waters around consent any further.