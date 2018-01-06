It's Time to Stop Laughing at President Trump and Get Him the Help He Needs

I willl absolutely admit that as soon as Donald J. Trump became president I lost my breathing cried as I imagined my sons’ lives for the next four years.

I saw the roll back of so many policies and hateful rhetoric gain momentum as he gave a voice to those previously silenced by hateful speech.

I also saw the liberal women and men of our country, those with a gay or lesbian family member, disabled or handicapped loved one, those depending on ObamaCare and those with wanted more than the underpaid 9 to 5...

They flashed into my mind and I felt a pain I couldn’t even recognized. This election had the potential to change our country permanently, to let my three boys believe putting down a woman was okay and even had the potential of elevating you to the presidency.

The morning after the election, I woke up in the Magic Kingdom (the happiest place on earth), boarded a shuttle and stood solemnly in Orlando’s airport among my fellow Americans.

It was silent. We were all in shock. We stood together reflecting on our own new reality. We were a nation in disbelief and pain.

Once arriving in Atlanta, we joined fellow Americans. The pain and disbelief was all encompassing. We were all experiencing a profound, individual nightmare.

I have never witnessed such a profound, collective sadness.

Our Nation was brought to her knees.

Since that moment, we have seen many obvious signs that our President’s mental fitness should be questioned, but TODAY, we can finally be sure.

There are no fingers to point, nrt arguments to be had, there is only an opportunity for us all to come together for our children, for the President, and for our nation to say “Enough is enough. He needs help.”

He is experiencing something that calls into question his ability to consciously and objectively make decisions for us all.

While he is a brave and determined person, he will never succumb himself. We must alleviate him from this burden immediately so that he may get the medical help he needs.