It's Time to Talk About My Abuse

“Never me. Look at me right now, I’m fine, well adjusted, turned my life around, and realized my dreams. People who have suffered from abuse are broken. I’m not broken. I feel happy for the first time in a long time. Yes, what happened was a little unorthodox and maybe mean. Yes, I know it didn’t happen to a lot of people but that doesn’t define it as abuse.

“So what is abuse then?”

“..........”

“What you dealt with and experienced, I need you to know that it was abuse.”

It’s amazing what we won’t allow ourselves to feel or identify with. We sense taboo and we pocket certain experiences away from our memory. It’s like a safety deposit box. We lock things away and don’t retrieve anything unless we really need to.

As my parent, I spent a great deal of my early life trusting you. You were supposed to nurture me, but you damaged me sometimes physically and mentally. I thought that these were tough lessons that were meant to strengthen me. I now know they were sick games rooted in psychological warfare against your own child. Locked in closets, beaten with shoes, thrown out food, forced starvation, hiding this all from my father, and then there was just my sister and I trying to survive the random outbursts and unacceptable behavior from you, our mother. We were young voices unaware that what was happening to us was wrong. At the time our young minds thought it was justified. Eating a cookie didn’t merit this. My parent being tired didn’t merit this. We were very well behaved kids. None of what happened to us was fair or justifiable.

It’s only in my 23rd year I found out that the tip of the iceberg of the things that have happened to me were abuse. That the actions had shaped me forever and changed my perception of relationships with friends, boyfriends, family, and people. That people leaving is a sign of cowardly retreat. That a small little white lie becomes a big deal. That trust cannot be earned back and love can only be shown by enduring.

We’ve heard the stories of how abusive mothers are worse than absent Dad’s. I’m in a frame of life where I have to believe that. How can I not? It’s one of the hardest lessons I’ve been in the middle of.

Coming to terms with what happened to me has been painful, confusing, and has caused me to question so much about the person I am. It sometimes feels suffocating with all the changes that have occurred in my life in the last year. How and why did this happen to me? Why couldn’t I have told someone who would have done something? Why did I feel like this behavior was supposed to be normal?

I cannot fix anything about what I experienced. However, I can be gentle with myself while I meet the new parts of myself that I am at war with.