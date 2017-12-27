Ivanka And Tiffany Trump Mercilessly Mocked For Mar-A-Lago Christmas Video

Tiffany and Ivanka Trump posed together in swimsuits to wish their followers a Merry Christmas from Mar-a-Lago.

In a video clip Tiffany posted to her social media accounts on Tuesday, the sisters smile and blow kisses at the camera while “O Holy Night” plays in the background.

Social media users mercilessly mocked the sisters for their post.

“I sure hope your fellow Americans in Puerto Rico who have been without power for 3 months enjoy this as much as you are,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

Instagram

Others tweeted out their feelings.

You and your family are so out of touch with reality. Enjoy your vacation while people struggle every day. — TheLorac🤦🏻‍♀️🌈 (@Carowaro7161) December 26, 2017

Just another way to say, "Suck it, poor folks!" disguised as "Merry Christmas!" — VeryScaryCarnival (@VSCarnival) December 26, 2017

@trumps_feed @IvankaTrump Sorry we missed you at the homeless shelter handing out Christmas gifts. — Budgie (@budgie1949) December 26, 2017

Ugh. I hope my tax dollars aren’t going to this mess. — 🎄Padilla☃️ (@JennM_P) December 26, 2017

Another classy move 🙄 — amy levine (@afl3360) December 26, 2017

Tiffany seemed undeterred by the criticism and later posted a solo shot of herself on Instagram and Twitter wishing her followers a “happy and peaceful” new year.

A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Dec 26, 2017 at 9:41pm PST

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump shared photos on their respective social media accounts to mark the Christmas holiday.

A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Dec 25, 2017 at 5:39am PST

A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Dec 24, 2017 at 3:05pm PST

A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Dec 25, 2017 at 1:24pm PST

Ivanka, who celebrates Hanukkah, shared photos of her son and husband fishing while they were down in Florida: