Ivanka And Tiffany Trump Mercilessly Mocked For Mar-A-Lago Christmas Video

Tiffany and Ivanka Trump posed together in swimsuits to wish their followers a Merry Christmas from Mar-a-Lago.
In a video clip Tiffany posted to her social media accounts on Tuesday, the sisters smile and blow kisses at the camera while “O Holy Night” plays in the background.
Social media users mercilessly mocked the sisters for their post.
“I sure hope your fellow Americans in Puerto Rico who have been without power for 3 months enjoy this as much as you are,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.
Others tweeted out their feelings.
Tiffany seemed undeterred by the criticism and later posted a solo shot of herself on Instagram and Twitter wishing her followers a “happy and peaceful” new year.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump shared photos on their respective social media accounts to mark the Christmas holiday.
Ivanka, who celebrates Hanukkah, shared photos of her son and husband fishing while they were down in Florida: