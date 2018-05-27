My ♥️! #SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/CN5iXutE5Q— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 27, 2018
As the media reverberated with stories about the 1,500 missing immigrant children rounded up by the federal government, Ivanka Trump decided to tweet a photo of herself Sunday cuddling her young son.
Twitter wasn’t having it.
Twitter users slammed Ivanka over her father’s policy enacted this month that separates undocumented immigrant children from their parents. They also reminded her of a Senate testimony last month that 1,500 migrant children placed in temporary homes by a federal refugee office are missing. The top federal official also testified that the government isn’t “legally responsible” for finding them.
Here’s a sampling of the responses to the first daughter’s tweet: