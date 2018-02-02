Ivanka Trump's Black History Month Tweet Sparks Outrage

During #BlackHistoryMonth , we celebrate heroes like Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who were sojourners for freedom – and we resolve to continue to bring greater equality, dignity, and opportunity to all Americans, regardless of race or background.

Most Twitter users suggested that she pass the message on to her father, who, on multiple occasions, has been accused of being racist. Others questioned why she used the term “all Americans” when referring to Black History Month: