02/02/2018 03:42 am ET

Ivanka Trump's Black History Month Tweet Sparks Outrage

"Are you serious? Do you know who your dad is?"

By Lee Moran
Cathal McNaughton / Reuters
Ivanka Trump's tweet was not well received.

Ivanka Trump was widely criticized online Thursday for a tweet she posted to commemorate Black History Month.

President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser tweeted that “during #BlackHistoryMonth, we celebrate heroes like Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who were sojourners for freedom”:

The post was not well received.

Most Twitter users suggested that she pass the message on to her father, who, on multiple occasions, has been accused of being racist. Others questioned why she used the term “all Americans” when referring to Black History Month:

