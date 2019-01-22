China Gives Ivanka Trump 5 New Trademarks Ahead Of Trade Talks With U.S.

China has granted Ivanka Trump’s business preliminary approval of five new trademarks ahead of next week’s trade talks with the U.S., The Associated Press reported.

Four of them, including wedding gowns, sunglasses and child care centers, got the green light on Sunday. The fifth, which involves charitable fundraising, art valuations and brokerage, was approved earlier this month, online records posted by the Chinese government’s trademark office indicate.

The applications were made in 2016 and 2017. The approvals will be made official in three months if there are no objections.

The president’s daughter and White House adviser shuttered her fashion line in July. Her representatives say trademark applications are a routine business practice to safeguard her name from any phonies attempting to profit from her fame, AP reported.

Critics said they were concerned that the approvals could place the U.S. government in China’s debt, exposing it to pressure in the trade negotiations.

On Monday, The New York Times reported that the White House is growing pessimistic about the talks, doubting whether Beijing will agree to serious economic changes the U.S. would like as part of a potential deal.