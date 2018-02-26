'Give Me A Damn Break': Tweeters Drag Ivanka Trump For Playing The Daughter Card

Ivanka Trump is being slammed on social media for trying to have it both ways.

On the one hand, the first daughter is an adviser to her father, President Donald Trump, with an office in the White House. One the other, she took umbrage at a question about sexual misconduct allegations against her father.

“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated that there’s no truth to it,” she told NBC’s Peter Alexander.

Now critics are pointing out how that’s exactly why she shouldn’t have a role in the White House.

Here is some of that reaction:

What’s inappropriate is Ivanka Trump being part of the White House Administration. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) February 26, 2018

I think it’s pretty inappropriate for u to work for US gvt in an official capacity, travel around serving as a US representative, oh, & ostensibly be there precisely to work on women’s issues, and take umbrage at a question directly affecting women. Give me a damn break. Eyeroll. https://t.co/DFaEFRqypU — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) February 26, 2018

Ivanka has a job at the White House because her father is the President.



But Ivanka an employee of the White House won’t answer questions because the President is her father.



See what she did there? https://t.co/ARf95d5Dna — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) February 26, 2018

The White House went out of its way to make clear that Ivanka Trump traveled to South Korea as a senior adviser to the president, not a First Daughter. But as soon as she’s hit with a difficult question, suddenly she’s a daughter. https://t.co/yxn44dbDDK — Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) February 26, 2018

#BetweenTheScenes: Ivanka Trump can’t decide whether she’s the president’s kid or his adviser. pic.twitter.com/FswIM7yfIJ — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 15, 2017

Ivanka Trump gave up the right to play the "daughter card" when she decided she wanted to be a senior advisor in the WH working for the American people. No question is "inappropriate" because POTUS is her father. Especially not one about an issue she claims to champion. — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) February 26, 2018

Let's reword the questions to Ivanka:



-Cohen paid $130k to silence Stormy Daniels. Was there coordination with Trump campaign?

-National Enquirer paid $150k to silence Karen McDougal. Was there coordination with Trump campaign?



Can you forward to @IvankaTrump? She blocked me. https://t.co/OUg2iFvNBM — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 26, 2018

Ivanka Trump said it's “inappropriate” to ask her about the sexual accusations against her father. Would it be more appropriate if we asked you while you sat on his lap like this? pic.twitter.com/VBQTqKepsn — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 26, 2018

Ivanka is a grown woman. She's a mother of three. And yet, she keeps playing the "daughter/little girl/ingenue" card. Says a lot about our cultural notions of white womanhood and its associated innocence that it works. #MissingTheObamaDaughtersToo — Ann Olivarius (@AnnOlivarius) February 26, 2018

Ivanka Trump has always been an accomplice to Donald Trump's sexism, and her cowardly attempt to disguise her complicity with familial immunity should come as no surprise. Her feminism is about as real as her hair color. — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) February 26, 2018

Ivanka Trump now sees the problem with nepotism.



If you don't want to speak about your father, don't work for him. pic.twitter.com/YgEejJERyA — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) February 26, 2018

Special Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump says it's inappropriate to ask her about sexual allegations against the POTUS because he's also her father, with staggering unawareness that it's actually inappropriate that she's Special Advisor to a POTUS who's her father. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) February 27, 2018

Ivanka Trump can't both work in the White House and play the "I'm just his daughter!" card to avoid hard questions. It's one or the other. — Pat Garofalo (@Pat_Garofalo) February 26, 2018

John Kelly has grown increasingly frustrated with Ivanka, and often feels that she tries to have it both ways — acting as a senior adviser when it suits her and a daughter when it doesn't. He has remarked privately that she is just "playing government.” https://t.co/Plx3EMDR4A — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 27, 2018

"Fair enough, Ivanka, you choose to believe your father. Then I gather you take him at his word he just kisses. Doesn't even wait. That he can do anything. Grab 'em by the pussy. He can do anything?" — Amanda Guinzburg (@Guinz) February 27, 2018