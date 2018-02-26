'Give Me A Damn Break': Tweeters Drag Ivanka Trump For Playing The Daughter Card

Ivanka Trump is being slammed on social media for trying to have it both ways.
On the one hand, the first daughter is an adviser to her father, President Donald Trump, with an office in the White House. One the other, she took umbrage at a question about sexual misconduct allegations against her father.
“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated that there’s no truth to it,” she told NBC’s Peter Alexander.
Now critics are pointing out how that’s exactly why she shouldn’t have a role in the White House.
Here is some of that reaction: