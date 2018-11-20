'Morning Joe' Supercut Nails Utter Hypocrisy Of Ivanka Trump's Emails

They aired a montage on Tuesday’s show featuring some of the numerous times President Donald Trump bashed Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign for using a private email server during her time as secretary of state.

“This is the same Ivanka Trump who is related to Donald Trump?” Scarborough sarcastically asked of the first daughter. “Are you sure it’s the same family?”

“No one is expecting her father and his constitutionally challenged followers to start screaming for Ivanka to be locked up,” Scarborough added. “But is it not too much to hold Ivanka Trump to the same standard of skepticism and standard of inquiry that we demanded in the press in over a year in the case of Hillary Clinton?”