Ivanka Trump Urges Her Dad To End Family Separations But Stays Silent Publicly

White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump’s silence over the separation of families along the U.S.-Mexico border hasn’t gone unnoticed. While she has reportedly spoken to President Donald Trump about trying to find a legislative fix, she has yet to use her own social media platform ― often a vehicle for her family advocacy ― to speak out.

She and Trump met Tuesday, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told CNN. During the meeting “she offered the president her support and she said she would talk to any member of Congress to help find a legislative solution to the issue.”

She then spoke to several lawmakers after the meeting, according to CNN, including House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine).

During a meeting with House Republicans on Tuesday, the president “mentioned that his daughter Ivanka had encouraged him to end this, and he said he does recognize that it needs to end and the images are painful and he’s looking for a legislative solution,” Rep. Carlos Curbelo, (R-Fla) said. “He discussed the optics and the policy itself, and I think he’s not comfortable with either.”