07/25/2018 03:12 am ET

Tweeters Roast 'Failing' Ivanka Trump Over Soon-To-Be Shuttered Fashion Brand

"Sad day for women’s fashion. Now who will fill the yacht-to-baby-shower-to-estate-signing-to-occupation-hunger-games fashion void?"
By Lee Moran

Senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump’s decision to shut down her namesake fashion brand has become a hot Twitter meme.

President Donald Trump’s daughter revealed Tuesday she was dissolving the business to focus on the work she does for her father’s administration.

“After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here,” said Trump in a statement. “So making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.”

Unsurprisingly, tweeters went into overdrive at the news:

