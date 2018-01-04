Ivanka Trump Reportedly Imagined Herself As The First Female President

Ivanka Trump reportedly had some pretty high aspirations for herself when her father became president.
According to an excerpt from Michael Wolff’s new book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, the president’s older daughter and her husband, Jared Kushner, took jobs in President Donald Trump’s West Wing for personally opportunistic reasons.
The excerpt, quoted in New York Magazine, reads:
The First Children couple were having to navigate Trump’s volatile nature just like everyone else in the White House. And they were willing to do it for the same reason as everyone else — in the hope that Trump’s unexpected victory would catapult them into a heretofore unimagined big time. Balancing risk against reward, both Jared and Ivanka decided to accept roles in the West Wing over the advice of almost everyone they knew. It was a joint decision by the couple, and, in some sense, a joint job.
This joint job included an “earnest deal” between the two in which Ivanka Trump might make history.
Between themselves, the two had made an earnest deal: If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she’d be the one to run for president. The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump.
In 2015 when her dad was running for president, Trump did tell Town & Country that she wouldn’t rule out a run for public office herself.
“It’s not something I’ve ever been inclined to do, but I’m 34, so who knows?” she said. “At this point, I would never even contemplate it, but that doesn’t mean that when I’m 50 I won’t have a change of heart.”
The 2032 election could be rather interesting.