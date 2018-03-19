Helicopter Carrying Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Experienced Engine Failure Last Week

Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner were on a helicopter traveling from Washington to New York City last week that experienced engine failure, CNN reported Sunday night.
The incident, which occurred on Thursday, was resolved when the two-engine helicopter returned safely to the Washington area’s Ronald Reagan National Airport.
CNN reported that the helicopter was owned by the Trump Organization, according to air traffic control information obtained on the website liveatc.net.
It’s unclear why the president’s daughter and son-in-law, who work as White House advisers, would be traveling on a Trump Organization-owned helicopter. It’s also uncommon to fly between the two cities by helicopter. Most individuals ― government employees or otherwise ― take planes or trains between D.C. and New York City.
Rumors have continued to surface about the couple’s clashes with White House chief of staff John Kelly. Last month, Kushner’s security clearance was downgraded, meaning his access to highly classified intelligence information was cut off.