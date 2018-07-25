Ivanka Trump Celebrates Karlie Kloss' Engagement By Calling Her 'Sister'

Move over, Tiffany Trump. Ivanka Trump has got a new sister.

Karlie Kloss recently got engaged to her long-term boyfriend, Josh Kushner, during “a romantic weekend together in upstate New York,” a source told People magazine.

Kloss, who is on the board of advisers to Oath, HuffPost’s parent company, posted the happy news to Instagram on Tuesday, writing, “I can’t wait for forever together.”

Josh Kushner is the brother of Jared Kushner, who is a senior adviser to President Donald Trump and is married to first daughter and fellow senior adviser Ivanka Trump. This means that when the 25-year-old supermodel marries her 33-year-old boo, she will be a sister-in-law of Ivanka Trump, who seemed excited to welcome Kloss to the family.

“So, so happy for you and Josh!” Ivanka Trump wrote on Instagram, commenting on Kloss’ engagement announcement. “I feel blessed to have you as a sister (!!!) Karlie and look forward to the decades of happy memories we will create together as a family!”

If the three exclamation points after the word “sister” are any indication, Ivanka Trump seems pumped about the latest addition to her extended family.

Josh Kushner celebrated his engagement on Instagram as well, posting a photo of Kloss with the caption “fiancée.”

Ivanka Trump was eager to congratulate the happy couple in the comments for that post as well.

The Kode With Klossy founder met Kushner in 2012 and has been pretty private about their relationship. Kloss, who is active on social media, rarely posts snapshots of Kushner, and they’re rarely photographed in public together.

Kloss said she voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election and has avoided making public statements about Donald Trump and the Kushner family.

As for her fiancé, who is the founder of venture capital firm Thrive Capital and health insurance company Oscar, his spokesman told Esquire in 2016 that he is a lifelong Democrat and that he would not be voting for Trump in the presidential election.