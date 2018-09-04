Ivanka Trump Sparks Anger With Labor Day Tweet About Stay-At-Home Parents

Ivanka Trump faced a fierce backlash after she tweeted about “amazing stay-at-home parents” on Labor Day.
President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser called for people to recognize said parents “who seldom receive the credit they deserve for the invaluable work that they do.”
Today, on #LaborDay, let’s also recognize the amazing stay-at-home parents across America, who seldom receive the credit they deserve for the invaluable work that they do, as they nurture and raise the next generation of American workers! Thank you!#HappyLaborDay— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 3, 2018
But her post was not well-received:
No, let’s recognize the parents who want to stay at home to take care of their children but don’t have enough money so they have to go to work 😊 Im just saying that the moms who get to stay at home because their husbands have good jobs are very lucky.— Goldenpuppies10 (@goldenpupies) September 4, 2018
Labor Day’s a celebration of ORGANIZED LABOR. You know, the groups that negotiate for high enough wages to ALLOW spouses to be able to stay home. Plus weekends, holidays, health care, retirement benefits, worker safety, overtime...— Whitney Edwards, M.D (@UrieBay) September 4, 2018
It doesn’t honor people’s labor. Paid or not.
Who can afford to stay home? Why not remember all those working parents who work hard even as the 1% rob them blind. Working everyday while nurturing and raising fine honorable people. Meanwhile get a clue and shut up about Labor Day. Labor that thing you know NOTHING about— Shoshana B (@lilyX68) September 4, 2018
BTW, #LaborDay doesn't mean anyone had a baby. #justsayin— Jon (@dadiniowa) September 4, 2018
Would this be a good time to ask about that paid parental leave?— Mae Rogers (@MaeRogers13) September 4, 2018
Really? I believe you, yet again, have no idea what you are talking about. Having a parent that can stay at home is a privalege. It I shot a choice most families get to make. But you wouldn't know. You were raised by a maid I'm guessing.— Nate Streit (@NaterStr8) September 4, 2018
Your father doesn’t pay his bills, hires foreign workers, and mocks labor unions on Labor Day so lol okay let’s talk about parenting instead— Zachary Prince (@zacharyprince) September 4, 2018
How’s that paid parental leave coming along? You know, the thing we rank last in compared to the rest of first world nations?— Proud Resister 🇨🇦 (@TakeMe2Canada) September 4, 2018
As long as they don't ask for health care— Samantha Jane Geimer (@sjgeimer) September 4, 2018
Who can afford to be a stay at home parent? You Trumps are so out of touch with reality. And there are 2 days already that celebrate this. Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.— David Hawkins (@hawkpapersizors) September 4, 2018
It was nice when wages were high enough that a family could afford to have only one parent working. Now both parents have to have more than one job to make it. The GOP has given everything to the rich at the expense of the working class— Les🇺🇸#BoycottNRA🚫🌊🌊 USMC #VetsResistSquadron (@midcarp) September 4, 2018
Translation:— Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) September 4, 2018
"Recognize" = I do nothing but Tweet
"Thank you!" = Thanks for the likes#Resist
how about the single mom working 2 or more jobs just to keep her kids fed and clothed who can’t afford decent childcare and— Cindy Shelton (@cshel511) September 3, 2018
Labor Day is about Unions.— lauren flick (@flicklaur) September 4, 2018
It's about protecting the workers.
It has a history.#UNIONS
No! The 'amazing stay at home parents' are generally extremely wealthy—that's why they can afford to stay at home. In the average family, both parents 'have to work' in order to pay their bills. You've been eating from a silver spoon your entire life-you can't relate. #clueless— P Christensen Woodard (@pastelpatti) September 3, 2018
