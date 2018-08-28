Ivanka Trump left some people wondering where she stands on LGBTQ rights after she attended a White House dinner with 100 evangelical Christian leaders on Monday night.
The daughter of President Donald Trump, who is a senior adviser at the White House, posed for a photograph with the Rev. Jim Garlow, pastor of Skyline Church in La Mesa, California. Garlow, a vocal opponent of marriage equality, has said gay marriage supporters should move to homes without proper plumbing.
Jeremy Hooper, the founder of the website Good as You, which supports LGBTQ rights, noticed Trump had attended the dinner and tweeted about it:
Ivanka Trump has voiced support for LGBTQ rights in the past but people in the LGBTQ community have questioned her commitment. This year, for example, she donated $50,000 to a church in Plano, Texas, that was working to reunite separated migrant families. The church’s pastor has railed against marriage equality, according to The Advocate.