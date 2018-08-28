Ivanka Trump left some people wondering where she stands on LGBTQ rights after she attended a White House dinner with 100 evangelical Christian leaders on Monday night.

The daughter of President Donald Trump, who is a senior adviser at the White House, posed for a photograph with the Rev. Jim Garlow, pastor of Skyline Church in La Mesa, California. Garlow, a vocal opponent of marriage equality, has said gay marriage supporters should move to homes without proper plumbing.

Jarod & Ivanka @ tonite’s White House dinner. pic.twitter.com/PEhm4vOSsF — Jim Garlow (@JimGarlow) August 28, 2018

Jeremy Hooper, the founder of the website Good as You, which supports LGBTQ rights, noticed Trump had attended the dinner and tweeted about it:

“LGBTQ allies” Ivanka and Jared are tonight dining with Tony Perkins, Franklin Graham, Ralph Reed, Jim Garlow, and [insert name of any prominent anti-LGBTQ evangelical in American politics. Shame on them. Deep, lasting shame. https://t.co/njhI1cTqwm — Jeremy Hooper (@goodasyou) August 28, 2018

Ooh. Yet another guy who has blamed Satan for my marriage. https://t.co/QEtHTPZtCf@IvankaTrump & Jared, I remember seeing you at marriage equality galas in NYC. What changed, kids? https://t.co/1DDX5wuglU — Jeremy Hooper (@goodasyou) August 28, 2018

Ivanka Trump has voiced support for LGBTQ rights in the past but people in the LGBTQ community have questioned her commitment. This year, for example, she donated $50,000 to a church in Plano, Texas, that was working to reunite separated migrant families. The church’s pastor has railed against marriage equality, according to The Advocate.