Ivanka Trump Has To Clarify That She Won't Replace Nikki Haley As Ambassador To UN

Ivanka Trump says she won’t replace Nikki Haley, the outgoing U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, even though her father said she’d be “dynamite” at the job.
“It is an honor to serve in the White House alongside so many great colleagues and I know that the President will nominate a formidable replacement for Ambassador Haley,” the eldest Trump daughter tweeted. “That replacement will not be me.”
Haley, formerly the Republican governor of South Carolina, was confirmed as U.N. ambassador in January 2017. She announced her resignation on Tuesday.
“It has been an honor of a lifetime,” she said in the Oval Office, announcing her departure as Trump looked on. “Look at what has happened in two years with the United States on foreign policy. Now, the United States is respected. Countries may not like what we do, but they respect what we do.”
Speaking to reporters later in the day, Trump said his oldest daughter “would be incredible” as the U.S. ambassador to the U.N.
“I want to tell you, the people … know that Ivanka would be dynamite,” Trump said. “But, you know, I’d then be accused of nepotism, if you can believe it.”
We can.
Trump continued: “You’d be accused of nepotism, even though I’m not sure there’s anybody more competent in the world.”
Ivanka Trump, a former fashion designer, has zero foreign policy experience, though she’s been present at meetings with foreign heads of state.