Ivanka Trump's Tone-Deaf Praise For Oprah's Speech Didn't Go Over Well

Oprah Winfrey added her voice to the national reckoning over sexual harassment and misconduct in a history-making speech at Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards ― but it seems some aspects of her oration were lost on President Donald Trump’s elder daughter, Ivanka.

Though Winfrey didn’t mention the names of any of the men whose alleged bad behavior has dominated headlines in the past year, she assured women and girls, as the first black woman to receive the the Cecil B. DeMille Award, that “time is up” for powerful, abusive men who have been silencing, hurting and exploiting women.

The speech brought the crowd to their feet and ignited calls for the media mogul to run for president in 2020. Winfrey’s powerful response also took direct aim at men, including the likes of the president, who have been accused of abusing their power to target women. Trump has been accused of sexual harassment, assault or misconduct by more than a dozen women.

Still, Ivanka tweeted her praise for Winfrey’s speech late Monday night, calling it “empowering and inspiring.” She then called on women and men to unite in a cause that was created, in large part, to fight against men exactly like her father.

Time’s Up Now, the cause Winfrey specifically mentioned in her speech and the initiative that prompted women on the Golden Globes red carpet to wear black, is an organization set up by women in the entertainment industry who are fighting against sexual misconduct in various fields. It includes a legal defense fund to help pay fees for women who are being sexually harassed at work and want to take action.

Unsurprisingly, acidic responses to Ivanka’s tweet came pouring in, as public figures, celebrities, journalists and advocates pointed out the hypocrisy of the message and called on the president’s daughter to support the women accusing her father of harassment, misconduct and assault.

Take a look at some of the responses below.

ew go away — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 9, 2018

Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father's accusers.https://t.co/A8HCVa715v — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 9, 2018

Times up for who? Your predatory father? — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) January 9, 2018

When she was talking about corruption, she was talking about you and your family. Did you miss that? — PatriotJane (@PatriotJane2) January 9, 2018

so like how, in your mind, did you see people reacting to this — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) January 9, 2018

don't sit there asking everyone to unite together against sexual assault when you're father is a sexual abuser and you turned a blind eye to that. hypocrite. — antonio (@antoniodelotero) January 9, 2018

Half the speech was about your father — Josh Billy (@CH3MISTRY_) January 9, 2018

2/ If you mean it, @IvankaTrump, will you donate $19million to the @TIMESUPNOW legal defense fund? $1m for every woman who came forward about your father, and was silenced and demeaned. — Jessica Yellin (@JessicaYellin) January 9, 2018

Ivanka Trump passionately campaigned for a man who had been accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen women and did so *after* the release of the Access Hollywood tape, but good news everyone, she knows how to use a hashtag. pic.twitter.com/EELaMghUH9 — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) January 9, 2018

time is up vanky for u - daddy and jared - oprah knows - so do we ... awaken child - now or never - u have 3 babies woman ♥️❤️♥️ try harder — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 9, 2018

Your dad is a serial groper, accused rapist who endorsed a child molester for the US Senate. You are part of the problem by supporting him. — Jennifer Rousseau (@JenniferRouss14) January 9, 2018

Looking forward to @IvankaTrump speaking in support of her fellow liberal @Oprah at the 2020 Democratic convention. https://t.co/6vwYpUW9Kq — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 9, 2018