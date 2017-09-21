Ivanka Trump Speaks Up About Her Struggles With Postpartum Depression

Speaking to Mehmet Oz, better known as Dr. Oz, on Monday, Trump described the “very challenging and emotional” time that followed the births of 6-year-old Arabella, 3-year-old Joseph, and 1-year-old Theodore.

“I felt like I was not living up to my potential as a parent or as an entrepreneur and executive,” Trump said in the interview. “I had such easy pregnancies that in some ways the juxtaposition hit me even harder.”

SAUL LOEB/Getty Images Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser, married husband Jared Kushner in 2009. They have three kids: 6-year-old Arabella, 3-year-old Joseph, and 1-year-old Theodore, who was born last year in the midst of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

About one in nine American women experience postpartum depression, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms include sadness, anxiety and anger, withdrawing from loved ones and feeling disconnected from your baby.

Explaining why she’d decided to open up about her personal struggles with the illness, the 35-year-old told Oz she felt it was an “incredibly important” issue to bring to light.

“I consider myself a very hard-charging person. I am ambitious. I am passionate. I am driven. But this is something that affects parents all over the country,” she said.

.@IvankaTrump touched on a topic during our interview that women across the world can identify with: postpartum depression. Watch tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Hf3CTxsmZN — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) September 20, 2017