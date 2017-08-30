Ivanka Trump's Nickname Is Reportedly 'Princess Royal'

Ivanka Trump has a nickname, but it’s apparently not one she’s called publicly.

The 35-year-old Trump daughter is called “princess royal” by some West Wing advisers, according to a Vanity Fair piece on her and husband Jared Kushner.

The report describes Trump and Kushner as ineffective in their roles as top advisers to the president. The oft-criticized couple has limited experience in the political world, but the two have played key roles in the goings-on within the administration.

Trump apparently earned her nickname when she sat in for her father at the G-20 summit in Germany earlier this summer ― an act that prompted complaints of nepotism and much eye-rolling. As Vanity Fair notes, this happening was strange and “even among some Trump loyalists, the breach of protocol was too much.”

PATRIK STOLLARZ via Getty Images

“This is not a royal family, and she’s not the princess royal,’” one former Trump adviser told Vanity Fair. Writer Sarah Ellison then notes that “princess royal” is “a term that some West Wing advisers apply to [Ivanka], though never to her face.”

The term “princess royal” is clearly used cheekily here. Usually, it’s a title awarded by a British monarch to his or her eldest daughter.

“Kushner and Ivanka don’t have the necessary self-awareness—don’t understand how to behave when you roll into Washington as the creature of someone else,” Ellison writes. “Most such people take a seat a little off to the side, at least until they get their bearings.”