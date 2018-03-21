POLITICS
Ivanka Trump's Weird Scientist Snap Sparks A Huge 'Photoshop Battle'

Of course Trump makes an appearance.
First, there was the meme of Ivanka Trump conducting a science experiment. Now, there’s the ever-popular “Photoshop Battle.”

Reddit users have been busy reimagining this photograph of President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser, which was snapped during her tour of a local education program in Iowa on Monday:

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

POTUS himself made several appearances in the reworked pictures. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also made cameo appearances.

Check out some of the best posts so far:

View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
YOU TWO SUCK AT PEDDLING METH!
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
A woman with gloves pouring something on a waffle
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com

