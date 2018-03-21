Ivanka Trump's Weird Scientist Snap Sparks A Huge 'Photoshop Battle'

First, there was the meme of Ivanka Trump conducting a science experiment. Now, there’s the ever-popular “Photoshop Battle.”

Reddit users have been busy reimagining this photograph of President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser, which was snapped during her tour of a local education program in Iowa on Monday:

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Mar 19, 2018 at 3:16pm PDT

POTUS himself made several appearances in the reworked pictures. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also made cameo appearances.