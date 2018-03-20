Ivanka Trump Called Out For ‘Cosplaying’ As A Scientist In Latest Weird Photo Op

Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, visited Iowa on Monday to promote her father’s stalled infrastructure initiative.
While touring a local education program, the White House adviser donned a lab jacket, goggles and a pair of gloves and conducted a science experiment. She measured the nicotine levels in the “vape juice” used in e-cigarettes, Business Insider reported.
Trump shared images from the visit on her social media accounts:
In response, folks on Twitter blasted her, both for the meme-worthy photo op and for making the trip despite having no experience or expertise in infrastructure, science or education: