'Lock Her Up': Twitter Users Blast Ivanka Trump For Reportedly Using Personal Email

Ivanka Trump was blasted by social media users following reports that she reportedly used her personal account to send hundreds of emails discussing government business.
Many have pointed out the hypocrisy of the first daughter’s alleged actions after her father made Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server a key focal point of his presidential campaign.
Crowds chanting “lock her up” became a frequent occurrence during Donald Trump’s 2016 rallies, who would refer to his Democratic opponent as “Crooked Hillary.”
If the reports turn out to be true, the president’s eldest daughter has certainly got some explaining to do.