'Lock Her Up': Twitter Users Blast Ivanka Trump For Reportedly Using Personal Email

Ivanka Trump was blasted by social media users following reports that she reportedly used her personal account to send hundreds of emails discussing government business.

Many have pointed out the hypocrisy of the first daughter’s alleged actions after her father made Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server a key focal point of his presidential campaign.

Crowds chanting “lock her up” became a frequent occurrence during Donald Trump’s 2016 rallies, who would refer to his Democratic opponent as “Crooked Hillary.”

If the reports turn out to be true, the president’s eldest daughter has certainly got some explaining to do.

Who knew karma could be sent via email.#IvankaTrump — Aisha Sultan (@AishaS) November 20, 2018

Trump: Hillary's Emails



The GOP: Hillary's Emails



Fox News: Hillary's Emails



Wikileaks: Hillary's Emails



KARMA: Ivanka Trump’s Emails — Ryan Knight 🇺🇸 (@ProudResister) November 20, 2018

Ivanka Trump trying to figure out why sending government e-mails over a private server is illegal even though she knew it was illegal when Hillary Clinton did it 2 years ago:#ButHerEmails #LockHerUp pic.twitter.com/o0c5p2qjnz — Brian Gay (@brian2596) November 20, 2018

Looking forward to Melania Trump’s statement tomorrow stating that Ivanka Trump “no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House” — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) November 20, 2018

Donald Trump's night so far:



- Ivanka Trump busted for inappropriate use of private email for government business

- Lock her up!

- The entire Trump family is going down

- They can go rake the forest behind the prison

- It's still only 7pm — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 20, 2018