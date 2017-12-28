One of Ivanka Trump’s photos from her family’s holiday break in Florida is causing quite the stir.

The 36-year-old daughter of President Donald Trump posted pictures on Twitter and Instagram earlier this week of her husband, Jared Kushner, fishing with their son.

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Dec 26, 2017 at 7:45am PST

People pointed out that there’s a Confederate flag in the background of one of the shots. It’s on another boat, flying next to an American flag:

Ivanka Trump/Instagram The Confederate flag can be seen in the background, just over Jared Kushner's right shoulder.

“Confederate flag over Jared’s shoulder,” Walter Shaub, the former director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics under President Barack Obama, tweeted. “Couldn’t find four photos without one? Or is this a dog whistle?”

Confederate flag over Jared's shoulder. Couldn't find four photos without one? Or is this a dogwhistle? — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 26, 2017

Other Twitter users also called out Ivanka over the posting:

The Rebel flag in the background. Can't hide Trump "class". — Jay Bradshaw (@jwb625) December 26, 2017

To any kid, the Confederate flag in the background is the wrong type of message to send out to other kids — Steg68 (@Steg68) December 27, 2017

It's called being careful. You are a public representation of America. Vet your photos. Be sensitive. This should not have been included without photoshoping out that damned flag. BEAUTIFUL happy family. But think! — Siouxzette (@Siouxzette) December 28, 2017

Did you pay for this vacation with your child tax credit?! No? Cool. Nice confederate flag, by the way, Jared. — Bobby Pearson (@robertpearsonjr) December 26, 2017

nice signal to your core supporters #complicit — janel (@meomy1905) December 28, 2017

the confederate flag is a nice touch — Tracey (@TraceyCole1) December 27, 2017

#Trump #racism on display for all to see with their favorite flag — Jaloney Caldwell (@sunbeanz) December 28, 2017

THERE IS A CONFEDERATE FLAG IN THE PHOTO WITH WHICH I WILL ALWAYS TAKE ISSUE — AltEPA (@ActualEPAFacts) December 27, 2017

Others found the whole flag controversy a non-issue:

It's a free country and if the people on that boat wish to fly that flag, it's their prerogative, whether or not we agree. What a sorry existence to have to zoom in on a sweet photo just to find something to hate on them about. It's truly sickening. — Jill (@jilltrotter) December 28, 2017

Way to try to divide America even further by LITERALLY fishing for controversy. Desperate much? — Joshua Paul Hawkins (@jphawkins1047) December 28, 2017

someone posts a pics of an excited kid happy he caught a fish and people go to politics...if anyone wants evidence of what's wrong with this country look no further. — Geoff Keller (@kellerg2) December 26, 2017

Seriously, I cannot stand the Trumps, but this comment is ridiculous. They are fricken family photos on a public lake. They probably never saw it, I know I probably would not have noticed and I am a photographer, Get a life, — Doug Smith (@cyclist451) December 28, 2017

The photo is the second social media flap for the Trump family over the holidays. Ivanka and her sister, Tiffany Trump, were mercilessly mocked after Tiffany posted a video of the two in their swimsuits, making duck faces at the camera while “O Holy Night” played in the background.

Tiffany wished her followers a “Merry Christmas” while a filter with angel wings and a halo floated around the screen: