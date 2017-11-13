IVY Nicaragua: Studying Abroad with the World’s First Social University

For myself and many, traveling is about opening up your mind and being willing to think about life from new perspectives. It’s a chance to learn and become a better person, and find new ways to make the world a more understanding place. IVY has built itself on being a social university, where young professionals can continue to learn and create connections outside of a collegiate setting. They have also developed programs that include sustainable travel experiences, which I was excited to check out myself as a travel writer interested in sustainable initiatives.

I tagged along on their first trip to Nicaragua, where tourism and environmentally-conscious tourism has been booming of late. IVY made it clear that all of the activities that we would be participating in had been carefully vetted. We started out with a coffee tour, which included a zip lining experience and a chance to see how the local businesses have been working to create better conditions for their workers and their families.

Alex Schnee

Alex Schnee

All of the accommodations we stayed at were environmentally-friendly. Most of all was Morgan’s Rock, where we relaxed for two nights and enjoyed farm-to-table meals and lectures on the efforts the Nicaraguan people have been making in order to protect their environment. IVY truly does try to make the experience of travel an educational one as well as providing lots to do. Over the four days I traveled with them, I only had an hour or two that wasn’t jam-packed with surfing, yoga, salsa classes, volcano boarding, and more.

One of the most enjoyable parts of the trip for me was getting to know the community of people that IVY attracts. Each person on the trip had an interesting story, and all were well-traveled and interested in learning about Nicaragua and the people. They were also down for having a good amount of fun on the trip, and I learned just as much from talking to each of them as I did about the country we were visiting. We had a group ranging from those who worked in finance to those involved in the arts. This group allowed for a variety of information—and brought new perspectives to our travels.

We also had a number of bonding activities that included testing our fears. I found a new passion in surfing, which I never would have tried by myself. The instructors were fantastic and encouraging for those (most of us) who had never surfed before. Some of the group had a fear of heights, but they more than conquered zip lining and volcano boarding. Part of traveling and education is also learning how to step outside your comfort zone and face your fears.

Alex Schnee

Most of all, I think we all came away with ideas of how to implement social and environmental change in our own lives or in our work. For me, this meant writing about direct ways that readers could involve themselves in ethical projects, while for others it meant finding new ways to involve clients in positive efforts. It was also nice to know that this was important to IVY on all of their trips—from Iceland to Peru, they are working hard to make sure that their travel experiences also involve some sort of learning experience for participants.