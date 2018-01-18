Justice Department Drops Felony Charges Against 129 Trump Inauguration Defendants

WASHINGTON ― Justice Department prosecutors in the District of Columbia have dropped felony charges against 129 protesters who were swept up in mass arrest on the day of Donald Trump ’s Inauguration. The move came after a jury found all six defendants in the first felony trial last month not guilty on all counts .

The U.S. attorney’s office in D.C., which is part of the Justice Department, said it would focus on a “core group” of 59 defendants it thinks were most responsible for destruction.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia has filed notice with the Court that it is exercising its discretion and moving forward with the prosecution of 59 defendants indicted on felony charges related to the rioting that took place on January 20, 2017, in Washington D.C.,” spokesman Bill Miller said in a statement. “The government will be filing motions to dismiss without prejudice the indictment against the other remaining 129 defendants so that it can focus its efforts on this smaller, core group that we believe is most responsible for the destruction and violence that took place on Inauguration Day.”