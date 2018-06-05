POLITICS
06/05/2018 01:07 pm ET

Jury Likely Deadlocked On Felony Charges Against Trump Inauguration Protesters

The jurors wrote a note to the judge saying it's unlikely anyone's positions will change.
By Ryan J. Reilly
Demonstrators&nbsp;are surrounded by riot police during a protest at the American Health Care Association in Washington, D.C.
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Demonstrators are surrounded by riot police during a protest at the American Health Care Association in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017. 

WASHINGTON ― A D.C. jury deciding the fate of three people facing felony charges in connection with destruction during protests against President Donald Trump’s inauguration appears to be deadlocked.

The jury foreman wrote a note to the judge on Tuesday, saying jurors couldn’t reach a verdict on any count and that their views seemed unlikely to change.

The government originally charged more than 200 people with felonies, but has yet to convict any defendant at trial. Forty-seven individuals are still facing felonies, including the three defendants currently on trial. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Ryan J. Reilly
