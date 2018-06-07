Justice Department Still Can't Convict Any Trump Inauguration Protesters At Second Trial

WASHINGTON ― The Justice Department failed to convict any of the four defendants facing felony trial in connection with property destruction during a protest of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, with jurors either finding defendants not guilty or deadlocking on charges against the defendants.

Two of the defendants could still face trial on felony charges, while one defendant could face a single misdemeanor charge.

Members of the jury had discussed the concept of jury nullification after a juror read graffiti on a bathroom stall wall that said “Google jury nullification.”