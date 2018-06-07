Justice Department Still Can't Convict Any Trump Inauguration Protesters At Second Trial

WASHINGTON ― The Justice Department failed to convict any of the four defendants facing felony trial in connection with property destruction during a protest of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, with jurors either finding defendants not guilty or deadlocking on charges against the defendants.
Two of the defendants could still face trial on felony charges, while one defendant could face a single misdemeanor charge.
Members of the jury had discussed the concept of jury nullification after a juror read graffiti on a bathroom stall wall that said “Google jury nullification.”
Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia ― a component of the Justice Department that uniquely prosecutes both local and federal charges in D.C. ― originally pressed felony charges against more than 200 defendants. But after a jury acquitted six defendants on all charges late last year, prosecutors decided to drop charges against 129 defendants. More than 40 defendants are still exposed to felony charges in connection with what the government alleged was a conspiracy to riot.