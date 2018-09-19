Jack Black Rips 'Piece Of S**t' Trump In Walk Of Fame Ceremony, Then 'Retires'

Jack Black used Tuesday’s unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to express his gratitude to fans, take a shot at President Donald Trump and “retire.”

The “Jumanji” actor seemed thrilled to receive the honor.

“I’ve wanted one of these things for so long,” said Black. “Since I was a kid I thought, ‘Oh man, if you get one of those stars on the sidewalk, that means you’ve made it.’”

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

Black later announced his immediate “retirement” from acting to pantomime boos from the crowd.

“I got the thing! Why continue? Once you get the thing, I made it! I’m officially... I have made it,” he joked.

Black concluded his acceptance speech by thanking fans and sharing his true feelings about the president.

“Anyway, I love you all so much ― except for Donald Trump’s a piece of shit,” Black said. “Peace out. Love you.”

During a benefit concert in February 2017, Black called on Hollywood stars to “talk more shit” about “that asshole” Trump. He’s also likened Trump to actor Charlie Sheen “when he was on crack” and dubbed the president an “evil fucking warlock” who stole his rock band Tenacious D’s style.

Check out more photos from the ceremony below:

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters Jack Black at the podium.

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters Actors and musicians Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D.

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters Jack Black with director Eli Roth.

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters Actor Tim Robbins attended the unveiling.

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters Jack Black signed autographs for fans.

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters Jack Black posed for selfies.

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters Jack Black with actor Mike White and director Richard Linklater.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Jack Black and wife Tanya Haden.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Jack Black's Hollywood star.