08/08/2018 04:56 am ET

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Called Out On His Own Website Over Alex Jones Decision

"Alex Jones is seriously the hill you want your integrity to die on?"
By Ed Mazza

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is getting slammed for his announcement on Tuesday that Alex Jones would remain on the platform since the Infowars host “hasn’t violated our rules.” 

Jones has a history of promoting conspiracy theories, such as his false claim that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax. He’s currently being sued by the victims’ family members over harassment they received from “Infowars” fans and has been booted from a number of major platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Spotify and Apple.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said that “accounts like Jones’ can often sensationalize issues and spread unsubstantiated rumors,” but alluded it was not Twitter’s job to censor such content.

But Dorsey said it’s not up to Twitter to disown him. It’s on everyone else. 

“It’s critical journalists document, validate and refute such information directly so people can form their own opinions,” Dorsey wrote. “This is what serves the public conversation best.”

That stance didn’t go over well on his own platform:  

