President Donald Trump tweeted his “thoughts and prayers” following Tuesday’s shooting at YouTube’s headquarters. However, many people responded by urging the president to take policy action. Chief among them was Jack Dorsey, co-founder and CEO of Twitter:
Four people were injured in the attack at YouTube’s San Bruno, California headquarters. The shooter, identified in local media as Nasim Aghdam, died at the scene of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Dorsey said policy action won’t “solve all,” but linked to five proposals from March For Our Lives to help cut down on gun violence.