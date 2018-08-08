Twitter CEO Gives Interview To Conspiracy Theorist About Refusing To Ban Conspiracy Theorists

Fairfax Media via Getty Images Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, pictured in 2016, raised eyebrows Wednesday by going on Sean Hannity's radio show.

Speaking for about 25 minutes on Hannity’s radio show, Dorsey reiterated statements he made Tuesday, steered clear of mentioning Jones and answered softball questions. Hannity has pushed a number of outlandish conspiracy theories on Fox News and his other platforms about President Barack Obama’s birthplace, Hillary Clinton’s health, and the murder of a Democratic National Committee employee.

“We haven’t done a great job of communicating our principles, the guidelines that help us make the decisions in the first place,” Dorsey said of banning and suspending accounts.

“We do not shadow-ban according to political ideology or viewpoint or content. Period,” he continued

The two agreed that users should mute or block accounts that offend them ― though people who feel victimized by Infowars conspiracy theories would likely remind them that Alex Jones’ followers have been known to terrorize his targets.

Dorsey’s comments came the day after he announced that he would not take down Jones’ personal account or his Infowars account ― even though nearly every other major social media platform did so in recent days. The fringe broadcaster has used social media to push conspiracy theories, including that the Sandy Hook massacre was faked, as well as hateful and false comments toward immigrants, transgender people and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Jones is currently facing a raft of defamation lawsuits, including multiple suits from the families of Sandy Hook victims.

“We didn’t suspend Alex Jones or Infowars yesterday,” Dorsey wrote in a series of tweets. “We know that’s hard for many but the reason is simple: he hasn’t violated our rules. We’ll enforce if he does.”

If we succumb and simply react to outside pressure, rather than straightforward principles we enforce (and evolve) impartially regardless of political viewpoints, we become a service that’s constructed by our personal views that can swing in any direction. That’s not us. — jack (@jack) August 8, 2018

If this was Dorsey’s attempt at damage control, giving an interview to a figure as controversial as Hannity was a strange choice. Several journalists noted on Twitter that Dorsey can be hard to land an interview with, so his decision to go on Hannity’s radio show packs an extra punch.

“NBC Nightly News” correspondent Jo Ling Kent said Wednesday morning that she’s been requesting interviews with Dorsey for five years.

I agree - there’s much to discuss on this. @jack I’d love to interview you about reasons behind your decisions + more for @NBCNews @TODAYshow @NBCNightlyNews + @MSNBC. Invitation still stands (been requesting interview for 5 years ! as @emilyjhorne @jimprosser @kristinbinns know) https://t.co/iOedPobJLo — Jo Ling Kent (@jolingkent) August 8, 2018

“He’s going on Hannity today,” NBC’s Ben Collins tweeted later in the day, noting Kent’s long-standing interview request. “This is getting ridiculous.”