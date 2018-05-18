Jack Osbourne's Wife Files For Divorce

Jack Osbourne’s wife has filed for divorce just months after giving birth to the couple’s third child.

On Friday, Lisa Stelly Osbourne filed the documents in court, according to The Blast.

The two tied the knot in 2012 in Hawaii and have three girls together. The youngest, Minnie Theodora, was born in February, according to Page Six. The others are Pearl Clementine, 5, and Andy Rose, 2.

The breakup comes just days after Jack Osbourne posted a Mother’s Day tribute to his wife on Instagram, which can be seen below.

Still, it may have been inevitable, according to Entertainment Tonight, which quotes a source who said the couple has had problems since the beginning.

“We all kind of thought it would go this way,” the source said, according to ET, though things seemed to get better after they had the children. “They seemed so happy.”

Sources told Page Six that the couple has been fighting badly for about nine months and that Jack Osbourne has been staying with other family members.

A representative for Jack Osbourne did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story.