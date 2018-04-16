Jack White Shreds In Cut-For-Time 'SNL' Wedding Sketch

Jack White was the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, but not all of his performances made it on air.

A sketch that was cut for time features a best man (Luke Null) who tells the groom (John Mulaney) that he’s boinking the bride (Cecily Strong) by singing the 1960s soul song “The Dark End of the Street.”

But there’s a third party to this dirty business, and he’s in the wedding band.

Take it away, Mr. White, shredder of guitar solos and a brand-new marriage.