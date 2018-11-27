Jackie Chan Attends Chinese 'Crazy Rich Asians' Premiere To Support Michelle Yeoh

Be still our hearts.

Action star Jackie Chan recently showed up at the Chinese premiere of “Crazy Rich Asians” in Beijing to support his former co-star Michelle Yeoh, who plays matriarch Eleanor Young in the movie. It opens in theaters across the country on Friday.

The two posed with director Jon M. Chu, on the left in the photo below, which Yeoh posted on Instagram Saturday. And no, you’re crying.

The pair, both kickass martial arts legends, have been longtime friends and have starred in several movies together, including “Police Story 3: Super Cop,” “Once a Cop” and “Kung Fu Panda 2.”

In an interview with GQ, Yeoh said that the two remain “very good friends.” The only complaint? Chan eats too quickly.