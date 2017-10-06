Jackie Chan Says 'Rush Hour 4' In The Works, Though He Wants To Expand His Range

Jackie Chan is finally giving action-comedy film fans what they want: another run at “Rush Hour.”

The ageless star hinted Thursday on L.A.-based radio station Power 106 that a “Rush Hour 4” is currently in the works and could start filming next year.

But there’s one major problem that may hold the movie back. Chan said that Chris Tucker, who plays the LAPD detective who wisecracks opposite Chan’s Hong Kong police officer, still has to sign on.

“It’s about time to make ― otherwise [in] ‘Rush Hour 4,’ we’ll all be old men,” Chan told the hosts of “The Cruz Show.” “I tell Chris Tucker, ‘Before we get old, please!’”

Chan didn’t let the producers off that easy either. He said that it took most of a decade to nail down the right script for a third sequel.

“For the last seven years, we’ve been turning down the script, turning down the script,” Chan said. “Yesterday, we just agreed.”

While Chan appeared excited to reprise his part in the stunt-laden series, the veteran actor said he wants to explore more serious acting and a wider range of characters.

His starring role in the new action-drama film “The Foreigner” is a step in that direction.

“All these years I received these script[s] from Hollywood and around the world,” Chan explained. “Police from Hong Kong, police from China, CIA from Hong Kong, CIA from China.”

Host J Cruz asked, “Were you worried about being typecasted?”

“Yes, because action star life [is] very short,” Chan said. Actors who don’t have to perform martial arts in every role, “like Robert Redford, Dustin Hoffman,” he said, “they act forever.”

The Hong Kong-born actor noted that his age has a lot to do with this.

“I’m getting old, I cannot fight anymore. Cannot do any stunts,” he said, suggesting that his fans might lose interest. “At that time, I change my character too late.”

In other words, “Rush Hour 4” may be the last time we see Chan and Tucker as Detective Inspector Lee and Detective James Carter roundhouse kicking their way into hilarious misadventures.