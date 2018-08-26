Jacksonville Councilman Reginald Gaffney: 'We've Got A Gun Problem'

A city council member from Jacksonville, Florida, whose district includes the area where a deadly mass shooting occurred Sunday said it’s time to focus on gun control.

“I’m very sad and frustrated,” Democrat Reginald Gaffney told local CBS-TV Channel 47 after the shooting. At least three people, including the suspected gunman, were killed at a video game competition at the Jacksonville Landing.

“The real issue we need to talk about right now is gun control,” he said.

Gaffney also mentioned a fatal shooting that took place in the city after a high school football game Friday night.

“My question I’m asking to America, I’m asking to Jacksonville, I’m asking to the state of Florida: What are we going to do about guns?” he said. “I really think we’ve got a gun problem in America. I think we’ve got a gun problem in Jacksonville.”

Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R), who has been criticized for not doing enough to address gun violence in the state after a mass shooting at a high school in Parkland earlier this year, tweeted Sunday afternoon that he was heading to Jacksonville to meet with local authorities. He also said President Donald Trump had offered “federal resources.”

Scott made no mention of gun violence or gun control.

Heading to Jacksonville now to meet with local law enforcement. State law enforcement is currently providing assistance. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 26, 2018